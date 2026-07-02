En esta noticia
The New York Department of Taxation and Finance explains to all drivers with tax debts in the state what consequences accumulating this type of obligation can have for their driver’s licenses.
If certain amounts set by the authorities are exceeded, the law allows the agency to recommend suspending the driver’s license, which prohibits the holder from driving legally until the penalty is lifted.
New York will be able to suspend the driver’s license of drivers who do not keep this debt current
The measure will affect drivers who have at least USD 10,000 in overdue debt and who do not respond in time to official notices to resolve the outstanding balance.
Before requesting the suspension, a Notice of Proposed Driver’s License Suspension will be sent, giving the debtor 60 days to pay the outstanding balance.
What happens if I do not respond to this official notice
- The Tax Department formally notifies the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV)
- The DMV issues a Suspension or Revocation Order
- The measure is communicated 15 days before the effective suspension date
- If the debt remains unresolved, the license is suspended
In what cases does the measure on driver’s licenses not apply
The regulations provide exceptions for taxpayers who
- Hold a commercial driver’s license (CDL)
- Have wages subject to garnishment by tax authorities
- Pay child support or court-ordered combined support
- Receive public assistance recognized by the state
- Receive benefits from the federal Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program
What those who received the notice must do to avoid suspension
The instructions in these cases are
- Pay the debt in full or
- Set up an installment payment plan
The authorities will inform you if the measure is lifted.