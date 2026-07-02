The New York Department of Taxation and Finance explains to all drivers with tax debts in the state what consequences accumulating this type of obligation can have for their driver’s licenses.

If certain amounts set by the authorities are exceeded, the law allows the agency to recommend suspending the driver’s license, which prohibits the holder from driving legally until the penalty is lifted.

New York will be able to suspend the driver’s license of drivers who do not keep this debt current

The measure will affect drivers who have at least USD 10,000 in overdue debt and who do not respond in time to official notices to resolve the outstanding balance.

Before requesting the suspension, a Notice of Proposed Driver’s License Suspension will be sent, giving the debtor 60 days to pay the outstanding balance.

What happens if I do not respond to this official notice

The Tax Department formally notifies the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV)

The DMV issues a Suspension or Revocation Order

The measure is communicated 15 days before the effective suspension date

If the debt remains unresolved, the license is suspended

In what cases does the measure on driver’s licenses not apply

The regulations provide exceptions for taxpayers who

Hold a commercial driver’s license (CDL)

Have wages subject to garnishment by tax authorities

Pay child support or court-ordered combined support

Receive public assistance recognized by the state

Receive benefits from the federal Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program

What those who received the notice must do to avoid suspension

The instructions in these cases are

Pay the debt in full or

Set up an installment payment plan

The authorities will inform you if the measure is lifted.