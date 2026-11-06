With the turn of the year comes, once again, a minimum wage increase across much of the United States. At least 15 states, along with several cities and counties, will implement increases starting Jan. 1, 2027, with hourly rates well above the federal minimum, which has been frozen for more than a decade.

Minimum Wage Increase in 2027: Which States Are Raising It and to How Much

According to the schedules already confirmed by state laws and labor agencies, these are the states raising their hourly minimum wage starting Jan. 1, 2027:

Washington: $17.73

Connecticut: $17.48

California: $17.40

Rhode Island: $17.00

New Jersey: $16.48

Arizona: $15.65

Colorado: $15.71

Maine: $15.70

Nebraska: $15.26

Michigan: $15.00

Virginia: $13.75

South Dakota: $12.30

Minnesota: $11.87

Ohio: $11.40

Montana: $11.20

The Gap With the Federal Minimum

The figure that puts everything in perspective is the national floor. The federal minimum wage remains US$7.25 an hour, unchanged since 2009. Because that rate has fallen so far behind, most states have set higher minimums of their own, and several of those raising wages in 2027 will more than double the federal figure. That is, to a large extent, why the actual minimum wage depends so much on the state where someone works.

Note: The list is not final yet

The number of states raising wages in 2027 will likely grow in the coming weeks. Several states that adjust for inflation have not yet released their new 2027 rate, and they will be added once they do.