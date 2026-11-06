Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026, will be a federal holiday across the United States for Thanksgiving. The date appears on the official calendar of the Office of Personnel Management (OPM), so federal government offices will be closed and public employees will have the day off.

The holiday will also have an impact on banking activity, the operation of some stores and public schools. However, not all private businesses are required to close; hours will depend on each company’s decision.

Which offices and services will be closed

Ahead of Thursday, Nov. 26, USA.gov says on its website that, “during federal holidays, government offices, banks and some private-sector businesses are closed.”

Among the main services that will be affected are:

Federal government offices : they will be closed for the holiday.

Banks : traditional branches will not offer in-person service because of the bank holiday observed by the Federal Reserve System.

Post offices : the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) will not have regular service at its branches.

Public schools : many districts suspend classes during Thanksgiving, although exact dates depend on each local school calendar. New York City Public Schools, Albuquerque Public Schools and Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) are among the districts that have already confirmed they will be closed.

Stores and private businesses: some businesses will close for the day, while others will stay open with special hours.

The Postal Service specifically includes Nov. 26 on its 2026 holiday calendar. The Federal Reserve also lists that date as a nonbusiness day for its operations.

Why Thanksgiving is celebrated

Thanksgiving is an American tradition celebrated every year on the fourth Thursday in November. Its history is often linked to a shared meal in 1621 between English settlers in Plymouth, Massachusetts, and members of Native communities in the region, after a successful harvest.

However, the holiday did not immediately become a national celebration. In 1863, during the Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln proclaimed a national day of Thanksgiving for the last Thursday in November.

The date was finally set in 1941, when Congress approved a joint resolution to set the holiday on the fourth Thursday in November.

How Thanksgiving is celebrated and what happens the next day

Thanksgiving is one of the country’s most important family celebrations. Millions of people travel to be with loved ones and share a traditional meal. Common dishes include roast turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie.

The date also marks the start of one of the year’s biggest shopping periods. Friday, Nov. 27, will be Black Friday, a day of discounts and promotions in brick-and-mortar stores and on e-commerce platforms.