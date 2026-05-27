While the largest economies of Latin America face slowdowns, inflation, and lower productive expansion, a small country in the region is surprising the world with historic figures that position it as the absolute leader in economic growth for 2026.

Neither Brazil nor Mexico: the Latin economy that will grow the most in 2026

According to projections by the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), Guyana will have the highest growth in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in all of Latin America, driven by the enormous oil boom the country is currently experiencing.

ECLAC estimates indicate that Guyana could expand its economy by up to 16.3% by the end of 2026. This pace will far exceed the regional average, which stands at 2.2%. No other Latin American country comes close to those growth levels.

Oil transformed Guyana’s economy

Guyana’s economic phenomenon began after the discovery of enormous offshore oil reserves off its coast. Currently:

Crude oil production grows year after year

Major energy companies are investing billions of dollars

The country has become one of the new global oil hubs

Oil completely changed the size and speed of the Guyanese economy.