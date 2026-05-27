The 2026 World Cup has added an unprecedented situation that is already generating international attention.

One of the qualified teams will not be able to stay within the United States during the tournament and will have to operate from another country to play each of its matches.

This Asian country will not be able to stay in the United States during the 2026 World Cup

This is the Iranian national team, which will eventually set up its training base in Mexico and will travel to U.S. territory only on match days during the FIFA World Cup 2026.

According to various international reports, the decision came after Washington rejected permanently hosting the Iranian delegation during the tournament. The diplomatic and immigration context between the two countries ended up directly affecting the Asian team’s logistical planning.

What will Iran’s operation look like during the 2026 World Cup?

The Iranian team:

Will stay and train in Mexico

Will travel to the United States only to play its matches

Will return immediately after each match

The situation will require unprecedented logistics for a World Cup team.