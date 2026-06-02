China is driving one of the world’s most ambitious infrastructure projects by building an underwater bullet train that will connect two strategic cities across the sea. This undertaking aims to significantly reduce travel times and improve connectivity between two key areas for passenger and freight transport.

The plan calls for an underwater high-speed rail network that will cross the Bohai Sea to establish a connection between Dalian and Yantai, two strategic points in the northeast of the country. If carried out as planned, the journey that currently takes several hours will be reduced to just a few minutes.

China commits to restructuring its railway system and develops the first underwater train.

The megaproject, called the Bohai Strait Tunnel, envisions a connection of approximately 123 kilometers and an operating speed of nearly 250 km/h. Thanks to this operating capacity, the trip between the two cities could take just 40 minutes.

At present, travel between these two peninsulas involves considerably longer journeys, سواء by land or by ferry. For this reason, the main objective of this infrastructure is to streamline mobility, reduce logistics costs, and boost trade exchange in the region.

What technological innovations will China’s underwater bullet train integrate

The design includes three parallel galleries, two of which are intended for train traffic and a third reserved for maintenance and emergency work. Likewise, the system will be integrated into China’s railway network, making an efficient connection between the land and underwater sections easier.

Among the main technical challenges are waterproofing, ventilation, and safety in an area characterized by complex geological conditions. For this reason, the project also incorporates sensors, real-time monitoring, and specialized evacuation protocols.

When is the underwater bullet train expected to be completed

Although the announcement has generated considerable international interest, the underwater bullet train has not yet been inaugurated and is not in operation. At present, the project remains in the planning and technical evaluation phase.

According to the projections released, this work could begin operations around 2035, with the aim of becoming one of the world’s most significant rail connections and an essential component for China’s logistics development.