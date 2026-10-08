Monday, October 12, 2026 is Columbus Day, one of the dates that make up the U.S. federal holiday calendar, a day commemorated each year for government employees.

Although Columbus Day is listed as a federal holiday, it does not necessarily mean that everyone has the day off or that all institutions operate on the same schedule, since in the case of schools, class dates and non-instructional days may depend on the calendar set by each institution, so some students may find themselves in a situation different from what they might expect on a holiday.

One of the cases mentioned is in Nevada, where a private school has already published its academic calendar for October, which explains what will happen to its students during Columbus Day.

Why is Monday, October 12 a federal holiday in the United States?

According to USAGov, the official portal of the United States Government, Columbus Day is celebrated on the second Monday in October to remember Christopher Columbus’s arrival on the island of San Salvador in the Bahamas on October 12, 1492, a date that was declared as such in 1937 and that is part of the federal holiday calendar of the Office of Personnel Management (OPM).

Which students will have to go to class on Monday, October 12?

These students who will not have the day off and will have to attend classes in October as usual are the students of Brookfield School, a private educational institution located in Reno, Nevada. The school’s official calendar expressly states that Monday, October 12, 2026 will be “School in Session”, that is, there will be a school day.

Brookfield School offers education from preschool through middle school and its calendar has scheduled for Friday, October 30, a closure of all its schools for Nevada Day.

Why will these Brookfield School students have classes on Monday, October 12?

A federal holiday does not automatically establish a day off from classes for all schools since the federal designation primarily determines the treatment of the date for federal government employees, while educational institutions can manage their own calendars.

How many federal holidays are left in the United States in 2026?

After Columbus Day, there are three federal holidays left on the United States calendar for 2026, according to the Office of Personnel Management (OPM):