The blend of beet, turmeric, ginger, and lemon became popular in juices and natural “shots” because it combined nutrients, antioxidants, and anti-inflammatory compounds. This concentrated drink is usually consumed in small amounts and is associated with benefits for energy, circulation, and cardiovascular health.

Each of these ingredients provides vitamins, minerals, and bioactive compounds that can complement a balanced diet. That is why many nutritionists mention this combination as a natural option to add nutrients and antioxidants to the daily diet.

What this natural blend is for

The main purpose of this type of drink is to concentrate nutrients and bioactive compounds in a small serving. Beet, for example, contains natural nitrates that may support blood circulation and help improve physical endurance.

Among the most mentioned benefits of these natural “shots” are:

Potential benefits

May help improve circulation and heart health.

Provides antioxidants that protect cells.

Helps restore energy naturally.

May support the body’s anti-inflammatory response.

How to prepare this natural shot step by step

This type of drink is usually consumed in small servings, of approximately one ounce, since it is a preparation concentrated in nutrients. It can be made at home with fresh ingredients and a blender or juicer.

Step by step

Wash and peel a small beet. Add a piece of fresh ginger and a small amount of turmeric (fresh or powdered). Squeeze the juice of half a lemon to add vitamin C. Blend all the ingredients with a little water or coconut water until smooth.

The result is a concentrated shot that is usually consumed in the morning or before physical activity. Many specialists recommend including it as a supplement within a balanced and varied diet.