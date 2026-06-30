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Boiling lemon peels with fresh bay leaves is an easy and inexpensive trick to put into practice, ideal for anyone who likes to naturally scent their homes .

This combination releases a citrusy and herbal aroma perfect for freshening rooms without resorting to aerosols or commercial air fresheners.

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Boiling Lemon Peels with Fresh Bay Leaves: Why It Is Recommended

The main reason is that both ingredients release essential oils and aromatic compounds when boiled together.

Lemon peels add a citrusy, fresh note, while bay leaves are responsible for the herbal and spiced aroma. When combined during cooking, they generate a fragrance capable of spreading throughout the rooms of the home.

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What the mixture of lemon peels and bay leaves is used for

This homemade trick can be used to

  • Naturally scent spaces
  • Neutralize bad kitchen odors
  • Amplify the feeling of freshness in the home
  • Make use of lemon peels before throwing them away
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How to prepare this mixture

To put this trick into practice, you will need to

  • Fill a pot with one liter of water
  • Add bay leaves to taste
  • Add lemon peels, depending on the desired intensity

It is essential not to leave the preparation unattended at any time.