Boiling lemon peels with fresh bay leaves is an easy and inexpensive trick to put into practice, ideal for anyone who likes to naturally scent their homes .

This combination releases a citrusy and herbal aroma perfect for freshening rooms without resorting to aerosols or commercial air fresheners.

Boiling Lemon Peels with Fresh Bay Leaves: Why It Is Recommended

The main reason is that both ingredients release essential oils and aromatic compounds when boiled together.

Lemon peels add a citrusy, fresh note, while bay leaves are responsible for the herbal and spiced aroma. When combined during cooking, they generate a fragrance capable of spreading throughout the rooms of the home.

What the mixture of lemon peels and bay leaves is used for

This homemade trick can be used to

Naturally scent spaces

Neutralize bad kitchen odors

Amplify the feeling of freshness in the home

Make use of lemon peels before throwing them away

How to prepare this mixture

To put this trick into practice, you will need to

Fill a pot with one liter of water

Add bay leaves to taste

Add lemon peels, depending on the desired intensity