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Boiling lemon peels with fresh bay leaves is an easy and inexpensive trick to put into practice, ideal for anyone who likes to naturally scent their homes .
This combination releases a citrusy and herbal aroma perfect for freshening rooms without resorting to aerosols or commercial air fresheners.
Boiling Lemon Peels with Fresh Bay Leaves: Why It Is Recommended
The main reason is that both ingredients release essential oils and aromatic compounds when boiled together.
Lemon peels add a citrusy, fresh note, while bay leaves are responsible for the herbal and spiced aroma. When combined during cooking, they generate a fragrance capable of spreading throughout the rooms of the home.
What the mixture of lemon peels and bay leaves is used for
This homemade trick can be used to
- Naturally scent spaces
- Neutralize bad kitchen odors
- Amplify the feeling of freshness in the home
- Make use of lemon peels before throwing them away
How to prepare this mixture
To put this trick into practice, you will need to
- Fill a pot with one liter of water
- Add bay leaves to taste
- Add lemon peels, depending on the desired intensity
It is essential not to leave the preparation unattended at any time.