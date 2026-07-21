Keeping glass spotless is usually one of the most complicated household tasks. Fingerprints, grease, water spots, and soap residue can build up quickly.

However, there is a homemade trick that is gaining more and more popularity because of its simplicity: mix baking soda with toothpaste to boost cleaning and restore the shine of different glass surfaces.

What is mixing baking soda with toothpaste for?

The combination takes advantage of the properties of both ingredients to make cleaning easier on glass surfaces.

Among its main benefits are:

Remove stains and stuck-on dirt.

Clean fingerprints and smudges .

Help remove grease residue .

Restore shine to glass.

Clean small glass items, such as jars or glass tables.

Thanks to the abrasive effect of baking soda and the cleaning agents present in toothpaste, this mixture helps remove stubborn residue without needing to use specific products.

How to prepare the mixture step by step

To put this method into practice, you only need two ingredients:

One tablespoon of baking soda .

A small amount of white toothpaste.

Both should be mixed until a smooth paste is obtained. If necessary, the consistency can be adjusted by adding or removing a little water.

How to apply this cleaning trick

Once the mixture is ready, the steps are very simple:

Apply a small amount onto a soft sponge .

Rub the glass with circular motions .

Let it sit for one to two minutes .

Remove the excess with a damp cloth .

Dry with a microfiber cloth to enhance the shine.

This procedure is especially useful for cleaning shower screens, glass with water marks, or small glass objects that have lost transparency.

On which surfaces can it be used?

This method is mainly intended for glass surfaces, where it helps improve appearance and make the removal of accumulated dirt easier.

It can be used on:

Bathroom screens.

Glass-top tables.

Glass jars.

Other glass surfaces with stains or marks.

Although it is a homemade trick, it does not replace products formulated specifically for deep cleaning; instead, it works as a practical alternative for the daily maintenance of glass shine and cleanliness.