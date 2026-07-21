Within the world of nutrition, there are powerful pairs such as turmeric and black pepper capable of providing the body great benefits when consumed together.

“Many of us are not aware that certain combinations are actually better for our bodies than eating either food separately," says the prestigious Harvard University in an official publication.

In that sense, mixing turmeric and pepper is advised by experts because it is a great alternative to make the most of the benefits of both spices.

Why experts advise consuming certain foods together, such as turmeric and pepper

According to Harvard, some foods work synergistically, meaning that when consumed together, the body absorbs the nutrients they provide more efficiently.

“Thinking about eating a handful of grapes or nuts is fine, but a little more planning could be beneficial: creating pairings of snacks or eating a meal with several components, instead of eating each one separately," says Harvard dietitian Nancy Olivera.

Mixing turmeric with black pepper: why it is recommended

According to the experts at the university, turmeric is rich in a powerful antioxidant called curcumin, known for its wide variety of health benefits for overall health. However, when consumed on its own, it is often difficult to absorb.

The piperine in black pepper could solve this problem, since it improves its incorporation “dramatically,” which increases turmeric’s powerful anti-inflammatory effect.

How to mix turmeric with black pepper to take advantage of all its benefits

Some ideas for including this great combination in the diet are