Those planning to travel from Mexico to the United States should pay special attention to the condition of their passport.

The document is essential both for processing immigration permits and for entering the country legally.

Why can the United States deny entry if the passport is not valid?

Any Mexican citizen intending to enter the United States needs to have a valid passport .

Without a valid passport, it is not possible to apply for a U.S. visa, since the authorities verify the applicant’s identity and confirm that the document meets the established requirements.

In turn, the passport must remain valid throughout the entire stay planned in U.S. territory.

What happens with the Border Crossing Card (BCC)?

In some cases, the Border Crossing Card (BCC) allows entry into certain border areas without needing to present the passport during the crossing.

However, there is a key requirement: to obtain the BCC, it is also mandatory to already have a valid passport.

Once issued, the card allows entry only into certain areas and for limited periods:

California: up to 40 kilometers from the border.

Arizona: up to 120 kilometers from the border.

New Mexico: up to 88 kilometers from the border or up to Interstate 10 (whichever is farther north).

Texas: up to 40 kilometers from the border.

How do you renew a Mexican passport?

If the passport is about to expire or has already expired, the Government of Mexico establishes the following procedure to renew it:

Request an appointment and go to a delegation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE) or to a liaison office.

Submit the previous passport .

Present the payment receipt for the fee.

Provide the documentation proving the applicant’s Mexican nationality and identity.

Why is it advisable to check the passport before planning the trip?

Beyond the tickets or reservations, the valid passport is the first requirement for starting any process related to a trip to the United States .

Failing to check its status in advance can prevent you from obtaining the U.S. visa or the BCC, and consequently prevent entry into the country, even before the trip begins.