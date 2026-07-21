When eating an apple, some people prefer to peel it because they do not like eating the peels. In these cases, they often end up in the trash, since many people do not know the use they can be given to scent the home and neutralize bad odors.

Boiling apple peels with cinnamon sticks is a popular trick in homes since it releases a strong and pleasant smell , which helps mask unpleasant odors, especially after cooking.

Boil Apple Peels with Cinnamon: What Is It For?

When heated, both ingredients release aromatic compounds that disperse with the steam and help create a sweet, spiced, and warm aroma in spaces such as the kitchen and other areas of the house.

This trick, allows you to make use of the peels that are discarded after eating or cooking the apple, and can be used to temporarily reduce strong odors, although it does not eliminate them or replace ventilation or cleaning.

How do you boil apple peels with cinnamon?

To use this homemade air freshener, you need the peels of two apples, two cinnamon sticks and approximately one liter of water. It is important to make sure you clean the apple before peeling it to avoid any residue or dirt remaining on it.

Place the ingredients inside a pot and heat it until the water starts to boil. Once it reaches this point, lower the heat and let the mixture release steam for 20 to 30 minutes.

It may be necessary to add more water if the liquid reduces too much. The pot must not be left unattended.

Why do they recommend boiling apple peels with cinnamon?

The main reason this trick is recommended is that it is a simple and inexpensive alternative for scenting the home without resorting to the use of aerosols or strong chemical perfumes.

The heat allows the natural aroma of the apple and cinnamon to be released, which can reach several rooms near the kitchen. In addition, it allows you to reuse fruit scraps and adjust the intensity of the fragrance depending on the amount of ingredients and the cooking time.