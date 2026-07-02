En esta noticia
Latin America is preparing to enter a new era of urban megastructures with a project that promises to forever change the skyline of the region.
A gigantic next-generation tower aims to become the tallest building on the continent and one of the most striking architectural works of the modern world.
They are building the tallest skyscraper in Latin America
This is the Torre Rise, which is being built in Monterrey, Mexico. This skyscraper was designed to become:
- The tallest building in Latin America
- One of the tallest skyscrapers in the Western Hemisphere
- A new architectural symbol for Mexico
It will have 96 habitable floors and a height of more than 470 meters.
It will incorporate state-of-the-art technology
The project incorporates state-of-the-art technology and design, including:
- Smart glass and steel facade
- Advanced energy efficiency systems
- High-resistance anti-seismic design
- Integrated residential, commercial, and corporate spaces
It will be one of the architectural jewels of the modern world
The building will require:
- Special structures to withstand extreme winds
- Advanced foundation systems
- Ultra-high-speed elevator technology
- Next-generation materials