New York could implement a free public transit system during the 2026 World Cup. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is promoting the idea of offering all buses at no cost for five weeks , as a preliminary step toward his commitment to establish a permanent fare-free system.

This initiative would align with the matches that will take place in the region and would require state approval. The final decision rests with Governor Kathy Hochul and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), which sets the fares and operates the service.

Will public transit be free in New York during the World Cup?

The plan suggests eliminating the fare on all buses during the period between mid-June and mid-July, coinciding with events at MetLife Stadium. This approach would be implemented as a pilot project with the aim of assessing its real impact.

The initiative seeks to encourage the use of public transportation and make access to scheduled events easier, thereby promoting greater attendance and community participation.

Key Aspects of the Project

Duration: five weeks.

Objective: assess costs, demand, and traffic effects.

Scope: full city bus network.

The MTA warns that fares help support its annual USD 21 billion budget and that fare evasion is already high: nearly half of riders do not pay the fare.

What would be the cost of making all buses free and what would its effects be?

In 2023, a limited plan was implemented that offered one free route per borough. This resulted in an increase in service use and a decrease in assaults on drivers; however, the average service speed remained at approximately eight miles per hour. The current debate focuses on whether the savings for users outweigh the public spending.

The mayor projects an annual cost that could reach USD 700 million if the program is made permanent. The MTA estimates that this figure could reach USD 1 billion.