For years, marrying a U.S. citizen was considered one of the most direct ways to obtain a Green Card. However, current immigration rules and increased enforcement have made that process no longer automatic.

Although marriage remains a legal basis for applying for permanent residence, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) requires proof that the relationship is genuine and compliance with a series of increasingly stricter requirements before approving the application.

Why does marrying a citizen no longer guarantee getting a Green Card?

Although marriage to a U.S. citizen continues to be one of the legal avenues for applying for a Green Card, USCIS reviews each case individually and verifies that the union does not have the sole purpose of obtaining immigration benefits.

The authorities may request additional evidence, conduct thorough interviews, and even investigate the couple’s history to confirm that the marriage is legitimate.

For that reason, getting married does not imply automatic approval of permanent residence.

What requirements must couples meet?

Applicants must demonstrate that they maintain a real relationship and comply with all the conditions required by the immigration authorities.

Among the main requirements are:

Prove that the marriage is legitimate and was not entered into solely to obtain immigration benefits.

Submit documentation supporting cohabitation or the relationship.

Attend the interviews scheduled by USCIS .

Meet the eligibility requirements established by immigration law.

Not be subject to grounds of inadmissibility provided by law.

Each case is evaluated individually and the documentation submitted can be decisive for the outcome of the process.

What evidence can USCIS request?

During the process, authorities may require evidence that proves the relationship is genuine.

Among the most common documents are:

Shared rental agreements or mortgages.

Joint bank accounts.

Joint tax returns.

Photos of the couple.

Bills or services in both names.

Birth certificates of children in common, if any.

The more evidence there is of a shared life, the greater the chances of proving the authenticity of the marriage.

What happens if USCIS detects inconsistencies?

When officers find differences in the couple’s statements, insufficient documentation, or signs of possible fraud, they may request additional information or schedule new interviews.

In the most serious cases, the application may be rejected and those involved could face immigration or legal consequences.

For that reason, it is recommended to answer precisely throughout the entire process and keep the documentation that supports the relationship.

Is marriage still a path to obtaining permanent residence?

Marrying a U.S. citizen continues to be one of the forms provided by law to apply for the Green Card .

However, marriage represents the beginning of the process, not its approval. Permanent residence will only be granted if the applicant proves that they meet all legal requirements and satisfactorily passes the checks carried out by USCIS.