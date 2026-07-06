The migration authorities of Brazil, Venezuela, and Paraguay continue to apply checks on those who seek to enter or leave their territories with an expired passport. This situation can cause delays, rejections, or various inconveniences both at airports and at border crossings.

In general terms, airlines and migration agencies require that the passport be valid in order to authorize boarding or allow entry into another country. However, there are some exceptions provided for in regional agreements that cover certain cases.

Alert: what happens in Brazil with expired passports

Brazil requires foreigners to present a valid passport or travel document to enter or leave the country, in accordance with current immigration rules.

Citizens of Mercosur and associated countries can enter Brazil using a valid national identity document, without needing to present a passport for tourist trips in most cases.

Migration authorities and airlines may deny boarding or entry into Brazilian territory when the passenger presents expired documentation or documents that do not meet the requirements for the trip.

For their part, Brazilian citizens traveling abroad must have the documentation required by the destination country, so it is recommended to verify the validity of the passport or identity document before starting the trip.

What are the requirements to enter or leave Venezuela?

In Venezuela, the Administrative Service for Identification, Migration and Foreigners (SAIME) establishes that international travelers must have a valid and current passport or a document authorized under international agreements.

The authorities also remind citizens that Venezuelan nationals must identify themselves as such when entering or leaving the territory.

If the passport is expired, both airlines and immigration control may prevent the trip until the document is renewed.

Venezuela has at different times implemented extensions to passport validity, so in certain cases the document is accepted even after its expiration date under special conditions defined by the migration authorities.

What documents does Paraguay require to enter the country?

Paraguay requires foreigners to present a valid passport or identity document during immigration checks for entry and exit from the country.

Thanks to Mercosur agreements and associated countries, citizens of the region can enter Paraguay using a valid national identity document for tourist trips, without needing to present a passport in most cases.

Migration authorities recommend checking the validity of all documentation before traveling, since airlines or control agencies may reject boarding or prevent entry if the document presented does not meet the established requirements.

In addition, those who reside in Paraguay and make international trips must have the corresponding migration and identification documentation according to their particular situation.

Which documents do migration authorities usually check

Before authorizing an international trip, migration authorities and airlines usually verify various requirements related to personal documentation.

Among the main checks are: