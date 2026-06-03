In January 2025, billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban publicly questioned why health insurance companies in the United States pay up to $2,500 for an MRI when independent centers offer the same test for $350.

The question, posted on X, exposed one of the costliest contradictions in the health care system for all insured patients in the country.

The debate arose after Cuban responded to a doctor who defended insurers. His argument was direct: two patients can receive a virtually identical MRI, with the same equipment, and pay radically different amounts depending on the type of facility they go to.

Why can the same test cost ten times more depending on where it is performed?

Hospitals use internal pricing systems — known as chargemaster — that assign values to each procedure without a direct link to the actual cost of the study. Added to that are facility fees: extra charges for the use of facilities, staff, and administration.

Independent centers, by contrast, operate with smaller structures and publish their prices directly to consumers. That difference explains why an MRI can cost between $275 and $700 at a private center and between $2,400 and more than $9,000 through an insurer linked to a hospital in the network.

Other factors that inflate the price:

Hospital bargaining power: large hospital systems demand to be included in insurance plans, limiting insurers’ ability to negotiate prices.

Cross-subsidy: hospitals pass the losses from Medicaid, Medicare, or uninsured patients on to those with private coverage, charging them more for profitable tests like MRIs.

Minimum spending rule: The Affordable Care Act requires insurers to devote most premiums to medical care, but that does not prevent base prices from continuing to rise.

What does Cuban say about the role of insurers?

Cuban did not let insurance companies off the hook. He argued that by agreeing to reimburse inflated prices, insurers actively help sustain them. According to the entrepreneur, the system allows it, and neither side has any real incentive to change.

This criticism is part of his work with Cost Plus Drugs, a company that seeks to make drug prices transparent. Cuban has described the health care sector as a system where “everyone is trying to get the better of everyone else” and warns that the consolidation of hospitals and insurers further concentrates pricing power.