The United States, Mexico, and Colombia are three highly chosen tourist destinations for thousands of travelers who year after year want to visit their landscapes and different attractions.

In this context, knowing the specific entry requirements required by each country is essential when preparing the trip; otherwise, if you do not have, for example, the required type of passport, you could face serious restrictions not only from immigration authorities, but also from the different airlines.

One of the key points is verifying possession of a fully valid international identification document under the criteria of each of these destinations. If you do not have one, checking before traveling will allow you to renew it in time if necessary.

Traveling to the United States: passport requirements everyone must meet

The United States requires all visitors to present a fully valid document throughout the planned stay in the country and for six additional months from the departure date, except for the nations that are part of the so-called “6-Month Club”, which only need to present a valid passport for the duration of the trip.

In addition, having an acceptable passport is not only essential for the time of travel but also for the previous documents that must be processed, such as the U.S. visa or the ESTA authorization, for example.

Traveling to Mexico: passport requirements imposed on all travelers

For its part, the Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs also specifies that all visitors must, in accordance with Mexican law, present a fully valid passport when entering the country.

“Some airlines want to make sure travelers carry a passport with at least six months of validity to guarantee their services. Therefore, it is strongly recommended to check the selected airline’s policy on this matter,” it states.

Traveling to Colombia: passport requirements are requested in this case

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Colombia details that all foreigners must present one of the documents listed below, as applicable

Valid and current passport

Preferred passport

Special passports in cases of stateless persons or refugees

CAN-MERCOSUR National Identity Document

Foreigners’ ID card from CAN-MERCOSUR countries

Temporary Protection Permit (PPT)

Temporary/provisional/emergency travel document

In all cases, it must be accompanied by a visa or travel ticket and also demonstrate financial solvency, as required.

Important information that all travelers should consider

Before authorizing international transfers, other basic aspects will also be taken into account, such as: