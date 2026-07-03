The National Military Service Identity Card is a mandatory procedure for Mexican men of military age, according to what is established in the Constitution and the National Military Service Law. Every year, the authorities open the corresponding call so that young men who turn 18 can register.

In addition to those who reach the age of majority, the obligation also applies to so-called delinquents, that is, men who did not complete the procedure when they were supposed to and who are still within the age range set by the regulations.

With the start of a new call, many people are once again asking who must register, what happens to those who did not complete the procedure on time, and whether everyone who registers must attend military activities in person.

Who is required to process the Military Card?

The main obligation established by Mexican law is to register and obtain the National Military Service Identity Card. This requirement applies to men who turn 18 during the year of the call and also to those who were left pending registration in previous years.

In the case of delinquents, the regulations provide that they may regularize their status by completing the corresponding procedure. For that reason, men over 30 may appear in the calls even though they never carried out the registration when they were supposed to.

One of the most common questions is whether all those registered must actively join the Army. However, the universal obligation is the registration procedure and entry into the army, and obtaining the card, while training depends on a later process.

What happens after registration for National Military Service

Once registration is completed, participants enter the traditional National Military Service lottery, through which the manner in which they will fulfill their obligations is determined.

Those who draw a white ball must perform “encuadrado” service, which means attending training activities scheduled by the military authorities.

On the other hand, those who draw a black ball remain under the administrative authority of the Ministry of National Defense (SEDENA) and do not carry out regular training activities, except in extraordinary situations provided for by law.

Key aspects of National Military Service

According to the current regulations, these are some important points citizens should keep in mind: