New Jersey employers with large numbers of workers enrolled in Medicaid will soon face new annual fees under a newly signed law. State officials say the measure is designed to help fund the public health insurance program, while similar proposals are already being discussed in several other states.

The new policy applies to companies with at least 50 employees or employees’ dependents covered by Medicaid. Supporters argue that large employers should contribute more when many of their workers rely on taxpayer-funded health insurance instead of employer-sponsored plans.

Which New Jersey employers will have to pay the new Medicaid fees?

Under the law signed by Gov. Mikie Sherrill, employers with at least 50 Medicaid beneficiaries connected to their workforce will pay an annual fee for each covered employee or dependent. The amount ranges from $325 to $725 per person, depending on how many Medicaid beneficiaries are associated with the company.

State officials estimate the measure will generate about $145 million during its first year. The money is expected to help offset rising Medicaid costs as federal policy changes increase financial pressure on state budgets.

The law also includes exemptions for certain workers, including temporary, seasonal, and many part-time employees. It also prohibits employers from making hiring decisions based on whether someone receives Medicaid benefits.

Why is New Jersey charging employers with workers on Medicaid?

Supporters of the law say some large companies benefit when employees receive publicly funded health coverage instead of employer-sponsored insurance, leaving taxpayers to shoulder much of the cost. They argue the new fees create a fairer system by asking those employers to contribute to Medicaid funding.

Business organizations and some policy groups oppose the measure, saying employers cannot control whether workers qualify for Medicaid. Critics also warn the new fees could increase labor costs and discourage hiring.

Could other states adopt similar Medicaid fees?

New Jersey is not the only state considering this approach. California lawmakers recently approved legislation directing state officials to develop options for a similar employer fee, while comparable proposals have also been introduced in Colorado, Oregon, Washington, and Connecticut.

Although those proposals have not all become law, the growing interest suggests more states could consider employer Medicaid fees as they prepare for higher program costs and changes to federal Medicaid funding in the coming years.