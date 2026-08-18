The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) offers tax credits to taxpayers who file their tax return on time and in full. Refundable ones can be claimed even when no tax is owed.

In general terms, tax credits are amounts that are deducted from the tax due when the return is filed, and refundable ones return the remaining balance.

Among the most popular refundable tax credits is the American Opportunity Tax Credit (AOTC), as it is known in English, which targets those with eligible education expenses.

IRS will deposit 1,000 dollars into the bank accounts of all citizens who meet the AOTC requirements. What are they?

The American Opportunity Tax Credit targets college students with education expenses who meet these requirements:

The first four years of postsecondary education were not completed.

Enrollment in at least one academic semester during the tax year.

No conviction for a drug-related felony.

Has a valid Social Security number for employment

Claim the 1,000 dollar refund: Forms 8862 and 1098-T must be filed

To claim this credit, the corresponding sections of Form 8863 for education credits must be completed and attached to the federal tax return (Form 1040). Also, Form 1098-T must be requested from the educational institution.

Qualifying education expenses include;

Tuition.

Books.

Supplies .

Equipment.

Expenses not covered:

Room and board.

Transportation.

Health insurance.

The credit has a maximum annual amount of 2,500 dollars per student. It is partially refundable, and up to 1,000 dollars in refunds can be received depending on the case.