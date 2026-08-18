Seeing a vehicle parked on the street with a jerry can on top is a sign that is extremely common in places like Argentina, and it often catches the attention of visitors, who may wonder what it means.

In most cases, this practice indicates that the owners put the vehicle up for sale and it is used because it quickly draws the attention of people passing by.

Seeing a parked car with an empty jerry can on top: what it means

The jerry can is a direct signal for those driving or walking near the vehicle. It is usually placed on the roof or hood of the vehicle so it can be easily distinguished from any other vehicle parked in the area.

In general, this is done as a complement to other practices that allow interested people to contact the owner for more information about the sale, such as placing the jerry can and a sign with a phone number, email address, or any other contact method.

What people interested in the vehicle should do

In these cases, the first step is to check whether there is any sign with additional information about the sale. It is usually found either on the jerry can itself, on the rear window, or on one of the inside-side windows of the vehicle.

Other meanings of placing a jerry can on top of a parked car

Although this is not the most common use, it is important to note that in certain cases it is used to mark a parking space or even to indicate that the vehicle with the jerry can will remain parked where it is for several days.