The mattress is one of the surfaces in the home that can build up dust, moisture, sweat, and bad odors over time. That is why, in addition to changing the sheets frequently, many people look for simple methods to keep it clean and fresh.

Among the home remedies that are circulating is spraying diluted white vinegar on the mattress. The practice is mainly recommended as a way to help neutralize odors and freshen the surface, although it is important to use it correctly to avoid leaving moisture trapped inside.

Why do they recommend spraying vinegar on the mattress?

White vinegar contains acetic acid, a compound that explains much of its properties as a household cleaning product.

Applied properly and in a moderate amount, it can mainly help reduce certain odors present in fabrics.

However, this effect should not be confused with complete disinfection. Vinegar can be considered a complement to everyday cleaning, but not a universal substitute for a registered disinfectant.

What is vinegar used for on the mattress?

The method is mainly used to:

Neutralize certain bad odors that have built up on the surface.

Help freshen the fabric after cleaning.

Complement the usual cleaning of the mattress.

Help reduce odor residue associated with sweat and moisture.

The goal should not be to soak the mattress, but to apply a small amount and allow the surface to dry completely.

How do you apply vinegar on the mattress correctly?

To try this method, you can prepare a solution with white vinegar and water and place it in a spray bottle.

Before applying it over the entire surface, it is advisable to do a test on a small, inconspicuous area to check that the material does not discolor or deteriorate.

Then, it is recommended to:

Remove the sheets and bedding completely. Vacuum the mattress to remove dust and surface particles. Spray a very thin layer of the solution, without soaking the fabric. Leave the mattress in a well-ventilated place until it is completely dry. Put the bedding back on only when the surface is dry.

The importance of this last step is not minor: the recommendations for mattresses place special emphasis on keeping them dry , since persistent moisture can become a problem.

The mistake to avoid when cleaning the mattress with vinegar

One of the main mistakes is using too much liquid, thinking that a larger amount will produce a deeper cleaning.

In reality, soaking the mattress can be counterproductive. Porous materials can retain moisture inside and make complete drying difficult.

Moisture control is essential to prevent problems related to mold, and absorbent or porous materials can be especially difficult to recover when they are contaminated.

That is why, if the mattress has visible mold, significant stains, persistent moisture, or an odor that does not go away, a simple vinegar spray should not be considered a definitive solution.