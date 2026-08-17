Wrapping car keys in aluminum foil blocks the radio frequency signal that thieves intercept to steal vehicles with keyless systems. The technique stops signal amplifiers, which are increasingly used in nighttime thefts.

Automotive security specialists point out that the method works like a homemade Faraday cage. It neutralizes the constant signal emitted by smart keys and prevents thieves from picking it up from a distance.

What is wrapping car keys in aluminum foil for?

Cars with passive keyless entry constantly emit a radio frequency signal. The vehicle recognizes it when the key is nearby and allows the doors to be opened without taking it out of your pocket.

Thieves use a relay device to capture and extend that signal from a distance. That way, the car “thinks” the owner is nearby and unlocks itself even when no one is there.

How to use aluminum foil correctly

Aluminum blocks electromagnetic waves and prevents the relay from capturing the signal. For it to work, the wrapping must be tight and have no gaps. The recommended steps are:

Wrap the key with two or three tight layers of aluminum foil.

Check that the car does not open when you bring the wrapped key close.

Keep the key away from doors and windows in the house.

Why does everyone recommend this method, and what other options exist?

Aluminum foil is recommended because it is free and immediate. It does not require buying anything else to reduce the risk of theft.

It is a quick solution for people who park on the street or in shared garages. However, it is not always convenient for everyday use.

For longer-lasting protection, there are anti-theft RFID-blocking cases. They cost approximately between u$s 7 and u$s 15 and offer greater resistance than homemade aluminum foil.