Getting around on public transportation can represent one of the biggest expenses in the monthly budget. However, one of the largest cities in the United States offers a benefit that allows certain residents to travel at a 50% discount on both the subway and buses.

This is the Fair Fares NYC program, an initiative promoted by New York City that aims to make transportation more accessible for people with lower incomes.

Those who are approved will be able to use a special card to pay half the price of each trip on services operated by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA).

Who can get the 50% discount on public transportation?

The benefit is intended for New York City residents who meet certain financial requirements established by the Fair Fares NYC program.

To qualify, applicants must:

Live in one of New York’s five boroughs.

Be between 18 and 64 years old.

Meet the income limits established by the city.

Authorities review the information submitted by each applicant before approving the benefit.

What transportation does the Fair Fares NYC program include?

People who are accepted will be able to access a 50% discount on the main means of transport operated by the MTA.

The benefit includes:

New York City subway.

Local buses.

Express buses, with a reduced fare based on the corresponding price.

In addition, the discount can also be used in certain payment methods available through the public transportation system.

How to apply for the benefit step by step?

Interested parties can start the process online or in person, depending on the options enabled by the city.

To complete the application, they must:

Create or log in to an account on the official NYC Access HRA portal.

Fill out the corresponding form.

Submit documentation proving identity, residence, and income.

Wait for the authorities to review the application.

Once the process is approved, the beneficiary will receive instructions to start using the discount.

What are the income limits to qualify?

The city sets a maximum income limit based on the Federal Poverty Level.

For that reason, before submitting the application, it is recommended to check the current table to verify whether the household meets the requirements set by the program.

If the financial situation changes over time, the benefit may require a new verification to remain active.