A family home located in the department of Lot-et-Garonne, in the heart of Nouvelle-Aquitaine, France, offers temporary accommodation and meals in exchange for only 25 hours of work per week through a post on Worldpackers.

Lot-et-Garonne is a department with numerous villages characterized by timeless charm and a rich heritage, ideal for taking a trip back in time through history and connecting with nature.

They are looking for volunteers to live in the French countryside: What does the offer include?

The offer accepts couples and pairs of volunteers and is ideal for those looking to connect with nature and get away from the urban pace for a while.

A private room is offered , something uncommon for this type of offer, two days off, and three meals a day. In addition, they will also have access to:

High-speed internet.

Equipped kitchen for cooking.

Free use of the laundry room.

Use of bicycles.

Additionally, the hosts will pick you up when you arrive and take you to the accommodation.

What do they ask in exchange for the lodging and food?

In exchange for all of the above, volunteers are asked for 25 hours of work per week, including:

Painting and decorating.

Construction and repairs.

Gardening.

Who can apply as volunteers?

Those who meet the following rules can apply:

Intermediate English or intermediate French.

Over 20 years old.

Non-smokers.

Couples or two close friends.

Tetanus vaccination.

Not included in the trip are plane tickets, travel insurance, local transportation, and visa.

Volunteers can stay for a minimum of 10 days and a maximum of two weeks. There are openings for August and September.