Google Drive for desktop stopped automatically backing up photos and videos to Google Photos as of August 10, 2026. The change affects users who used that feature to protect files saved in local folders from their computer.

The change was confirmed by Google and does not mean the closure of Google Photos or the deletion of images already stored. What is being removed is the automatic connection between the Drive desktop app and the photos service.

What changed in Google Drive backups to Google Photos?

Until now, Drive for desktop allowed users to choose computer folders and upload them automatically to Google Photos. That option was removed entirely as of the deadline.

Google had already stopped allowing the creation of new backup folders from the desktop app, although those that were active continued syncing during the transition. Now that function has stopped working altogether.

What must users do to keep backing up their new photos and videos?

Those who want to keep protecting their files must move the backup process directly to Google Photos, either from the website or from the service’s web app.

The basic steps are as follows:

1- Open Google Photos from the computer.

2- Select the option to back up folders.

3- Choose the folders with the photos and videos to protect.

4- Wait for the new backup process to complete.

5- Verify that the files appear correctly in Google Photos.

Those who only back up photos from their phone do not need to make any changes, since that function was not affected. The risk is exclusively for those who depended on Drive for desktop as a bridge between the computer folders and Google Photos.