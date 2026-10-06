Only 24% of Latino Americans approve of the job President Donald Trump is doing, the lowest level of either of his terms. Latino registered voters plan to back Democrats over Republicans 52% to 26% in the Nov. 3 midterm elections, a new Reuters/Ipsos poll found.

Latino voters helped power Trump’s 2024 win. He took nearly half of their vote that year, up from about a third in 2020, according to Pew Research Center.

Trump’s overall approval rating, the share of Americans who say they approve of how he is handling the job, held at 32%. That matches September’s reading, the lowest of his political career so far.

Ipsos surveyed 4,506 U.S. adults online from Sept. 30 to Oct. 5. The margin of error, or how far results could differ from the views of all Americans, is plus or minus 1.5 percentage points.

Could Latino voters help cost Republicans control of Congress in the midterms?

Yes, if the shift holds through Election Day. Among Latino registered voters, meaning people signed up to cast a ballot, Democrats lead by 26 points. That is the widest gap the Reuters/Ipsos poll has measured since Trump took office.

Latinos made up about 1 in 10 voters in 2024, according to Pew Research Center. A group that size breaking 2-to-1 for one party can tip close House and Senate races.

Latino voters helped power Trump’s 2024 win. He took nearly half of their vote that year, up from about a third in 2020, according to Pew Research Center. Fuente: Shutterstock Shutterstock

The midterms, held halfway through a president’s four-year term, will decide which party controls each chamber for Trump’s last two years. Republicans hold both now, so losing either would end their full control of Congress.

Many analysts expect Democrats to win the House. The Senate is increasingly seen as within reach for either party.

The poll tracks which party people favor nationally, not individual races. It was conducted in English only, and results for smaller groups such as Latinos carry a wider margin of error.

What else is hurting Trump and Republicans before the US midterms?

Cost of living is voters’ top concern heading into the election, the poll found. Prices have climbed since gasoline and diesel costs surged after the U.S. war with Iran began in February.

Gasoline cost 27.4% more in August than a year earlier, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Among all registered voters, Democrats lead 44% to 37%. Independents are voters who don’t identify with either party. Among independent registered voters, Democrats lead 37% to 21%, and 28% are still undecided.

Republicans have also lost ground with voters 50 and older, who typically make up a large share of midterm turnout. Their edge with that group shrank to 44% to 42%, down from 8 percentage points in December 2025.

Voters under 50 favor Democrats by 18 points.