Thousands of Americans will elect the next generation of representatives and senators in the upcoming midterm elections on November 3.

While the Democratic Party hopes to win seats currently held by Republicans, Trump administration officials are seeking to win over undecided voters who are unhappy with the current state of affairs in the United States.

Whoever wins a majority in either chamber of Congress will have greater control over that chamber’s agenda. If Republicans maintain their current majorities, Trump’s administration will have an easier path to advancing its legislative priorities. But if Democrats gain control of either chamber after the midterm elections, they could block or reshape parts of the administration’s proposals and gain greater influence over legislation.

What will change after the midterm elections?

The United States House of Representatives has 435 voting seats, while the Senate, with two senators per state, has 100 seats in total. Currently, the Republican Party holds a majority in both chambers, with 53 senators and 218 representatives. But this map could change in a couple of weeks.

Midterm elections are held every two years, and representatives can serve for a two-year period without a limit on reelection. Senators, instead, have a period of 6 years; therefore, this chamber uses a staggered election cycle. On November 3, all 435 seats in the House of Representatives will be up for election. To gain control, each party must win at least 218 seats. Regarding the Senate, only about one-third of the seats are up for election every two years; consequently, a party must have at least 51 seats to hold a majority.

In case Democrats win control, they are planning to launch in-depth investigations into the administration’s actions, inflation and gas prices, and the conduct of recent foreign policy. Democrats could also block or reshape federal budget priorities and use the upcoming debt ceiling deadline as significant political leverage to force a compromise.

Whoever wins a majority in either chamber of Congress will have greater control over that chamber’s agenda.

What do polls say about midterm results?

According to the latest Economist YouGov Poll, “Democratic candidates lead Republican candidates by 14 points among likely voters in the upcoming midterm elections”. The poll counts as voters “those U.S. adult citizens who are either registered to vote or say they will be registered to vote by the November elections, and who either say they will definitely vote in November or say they have already voted.”

The majority of Democrats consulted in this poll said they would vote for the Democratic candidate running in their district. Around 90% of Republicans, on the other hand, will be supporting the local Republican candidate too.

The swing states to watch in the 2026 midterms

A swing state is a US state where Republican and Democratic candidates have relatively similar levels of support, making the outcome more competitive. Voters in these states can play a decisive role in an election because the balance of support between the two parties can shift from one election to another.

The states with unpredictable outcomes are Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina, Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona, and Nevada.

Regarding 2026 midterms, Georgia, Michigan, and North Carolina are at the epicenter of the Senate fight. Donald Trump even travelled to North Carolina to keep up with the campaign.