Latin America is preparing to inaugurate a project that promises to transform the way people travel and do business in the region. It is the Jorge Chavez Airport City, a megaproject driven by Lima Airport Partners (LAP) that will turn Peru’s main airport into a modern airport complex with the capacity to handle up to 40 million passengers a year in its first stage.

More than an air terminal, the development aims to become a true “airport city”, with hotels, logistics centers, retail spaces, offices, and services that will position Lima as one of the main connection hubs between South America, North America, Europe, and Asia.

They are building Latin America’s first airport city

The Jorge Chavez Airport City is being developed around Jorge Chavez International Airport, located in Callao, very close to Lima.

The project envisions a comprehensive transformation of the airport area to turn it into an economic and logistics hub with international reach, following the model of major airports such as Schiphol (Netherlands), Incheon (South Korea), or Changi (Singapore).

The initiative is led by Lima Airport Partners (LAP), the concessionaire responsible for the airport’s modernization and expansion.

It will receive 40 million passengers a year and will have state-of-the-art technology

The new infrastructure will make it possible to handle up to 40 million passengers a year during its first phase, practically doubling the capacity of the previous terminal. The “airport city” concept goes far beyond a terminal for flights. The project includes the development of:

Hotels

Convention centers

Corporate offices

Retail areas

Restaurants

Spaces for logistics and cargo

Financial services

Technology infrastructure

New road connections

The idea is for passengers, businesses, and logistics operators to be able to find all the necessary services in one place without leaving the airport complex.