The low-cost supermarket model continues gaining ground in Latin America and more and more chains are betting on smaller stores, competitive prices, and a shopping experience focused on savings.

One of the continent’s most important companies confirmed the opening of a new store that aims to become the symbol of this format.

The project is part of an expansion plan that promises to bring this proposal to different parts of the country over the next few years.

Which low cost supermarket is preparing its expansion?

The Don Salva chain, developed by Cencosud, continues expanding its presence in Chile with a model based on low prices, compact stores, and an offer focused on essential products.

After opening its first stores in different parts of Santiago, the company confirmed that it will inaugurate a new store in Providencia , one of the most important districts in the Chilean capital.

The format was designed to compete directly with other discount chains that have grown strongly in recent years, offering a proposal geared toward savings without giving up variety.

What will the cheapest supermarket in Latin America be like?

The new Don Salva stores are about 180 square meters, a surface considerably smaller than that of a traditional supermarket.

Its business strategy is based on:

Low prices throughout the year.

Small stores with fast circulation.

A wide assortment of essential products.

Quick and nearby shopping.

Expansion into different cities in Chile.

The company seeks to position itself within the low cost segment, a model that continues gaining prominence among consumers in the region.

Who is behind the project?

The initiative belongs to Cencosud, one of the largest retail groups in Latin America.

The company currently operates in:

Chile .

Argentina .

Peru .

Colombia .

Brazil .

United States .

It currently manages 980 supermarkets, as well as wholesale stores and convenience shops distributed across different markets.

What is the expansion plan?

The new Providencia branch represents one more step within the chain’s growth plan.

Although the company remains reserved about the full schedule, it has already confirmed that the goal is to continue taking the Don Salva format to different areas of Chile and expand its influence in other countries.

According to information presented to investors, the supermarket business remains one of the group’s main revenue drivers, boosted by growth recorded in several countries in the region.

A bet that seeks to transform retail

The company recently launched a shopping system via WhatsApp, connected to its supermarket catalog, which allows users to create lists, check prices, and complete orders from a cell phone.

With the combination of a low cost format, new technologies, and a national expansion plan, Don Salva aims to become one of the most ambitious commercial projects in Chilean retail in the coming years.