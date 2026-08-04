Millions of workers and students can already get ready to enjoy a new mandatory break during the first week of August.

The official calendar will add a non-working day that will make it possible to extend the weekend and alter normal activity in different sectors.

Who will have a holiday on Friday, August 7?

Two countries have already confirmed that Friday, August 7 will be a national holiday for commemorative reasons. The decision will affect public offices, educational institutions, and part of the private sector.

Friday, August 7 will be a national holiday in:

Bolivia

Peru

In both cases, the date will make it possible to create a new long weekend for millions of citizens.

Why is August 7 a holiday in Bolivia?

In Bolivia, Friday, August 7 is part of the celebrations for the 201st anniversary of Independence, proclaimed on August 6, 1825.

Because the official events stretch over several days, the Government established this day as a holiday to encourage participation in the commemorative activities and allow for a long weekend.

Why is August 7 a holiday in Peru?

In Peru, Thursday, August 6 is a national holiday for the anniversary of the Battle of Junin, while Friday, August 7 was declared a non-working day.

This measure was promoted by the Government to encourage domestic tourism and extend the population’s break.

Who will be able to enjoy the new long weekend?

The holiday will apply to millions of people, including:

Workers in the public sector.

Employees in the private sector , according to current labor regulations.

Students at different educational levels.

Government agencies and departments.

However, some essential services may continue operating as usual through special work arrangements.

Will there be changes in office and bank service?

As happens during most national holidays, many public offices, educational institutions and some private establishments may remain closed or operate with reduced hours.

For that reason, authorities recommend planning ahead any procedure or task that needs to be done during those days to avoid inconvenience.