New York’s Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) sets specific requirements in order to renew a driver’s license. Among them, drivers must meet minimum vision standards before a new document is issued.

This requirement is key to completing the procedure, since it is an important factor in terms of road and public safety.

The DMV prohibits renewing a driver’s license for those who do not pass this test: What are the procedure requirements?

To renew a driver’s license in New York State, the DMV states that drivers must meet a series of requirements:

Pass a vision test.

Submit the required documentation according to the renewal method (online, by mail, or in person).

Pay the corresponding fee.

Renew the license up to one year before it expires or within two years after the expiration date.

If the driver’s license has been expired for two years, it can no longer be renewed.

Vision test: How is it done?

The vision test can be completed in three ways:

At a DMV office.

With an eye care professional who participates in the DMV Online Vision Registry.

With a doctor or other authorized professional who completes form MV-619.

The DMV requires proof of a minimum visual acuity of 20/40.

What happens if I do not pass the vision test?

If the driver does not pass the vision test, the DMV will not be able to renew the license until it is proven that the required vision standard is met.