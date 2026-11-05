Sen. Jon Ossoff of Georgia, whom President Donald Trump has dismissed as a “Pee-wee Herman lookalike,” now leads Vice President JD Vance in Polymarket’s 2028 presidential betting odds, 21% to 17%, two days after winning reelection.

The Democrat beat Republican Rep. Mike Collins on Tuesday in a state Trump carried by about 2 points in 2024. Ossoff first won his seat in a January 2021 runoff at age 33.

Before entering politics, he was an aide to the late Rep. John Lewis and ran a documentary film company that investigated corruption.

What do 2028 betting odds show for Jon Ossoff and JD Vance?

As of Thursday morning, Ossoff ranked first in a Polymarket field that includes candidates from both parties. Behind Vance were Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York at 13% and Secretary of State Marco Rubio at 9%.

Each contract pays $1 if that candidate wins, so a 21-cent price works as a 21% implied probability. The odds reflect where traders put their money, not what voters think.

The lead comes with a caveat. About $6.5 million has been traded on Ossoff, compared with about $18.3 million on Vance. Polling still favors Vance as Trump’s successor.

As of Thursday morning, Ossoff ranked first in a Polymarket field that includes candidates from both parties. Fuente: EPA CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

Why does Donald Trump call Jon Ossoff a ‘Pee-wee Herman lookalike’?

The insult came after a campaign rally in August. At that rally, Ossoff said Trump would rather “build his ballroom and travel with Natalie,” a reference to Natalie Harp, a close Trump aide. The clip went viral and angered the White House.

Trump answered by comparing Ossoff to Pee-wee Herman, the boyish, bow-tied character comedian Paul Reubens made famous in the 1980s. Later, a Republican-aligned super PAC ran ads showing AI-generated videos of Ossoff in a salon chair.

Will Jon Ossoff run for president in 2028?

Ossoff says no. “I have zero interest in running for president,” he said during a debate. He also pledged to serve his full six-year term, which runs through January 2033.

Bernard Fraga, a political science professor at Emory University in Atlanta, also considers a 2028 bid unlikely. He said Democrats’ priority now is proving they can govern from Congress.