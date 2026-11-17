En esta noticia Drivers in Connecticut can lose their driver’s license even after completing the retraining program

Some US drivers could face lengthy driver’s license suspensions even after completing a mandatory traffic safety course. Under a state program, motorists who commit additional qualifying violations after finishing their retraining can lose their driving privileges for up to 90 days.

The rule applies during a 36-month monitoring period following completion of the Operator Retraining Program. The state’s Department of Motor Vehicles imposes progressively longer suspensions depending on how many additional violations appear on a driver’s record.

Drivers in Connecticut can lose their driver’s license even after completing the retraining program

Under Connecticut law, drivers who complete the Operator Retraining Program must go 36 consecutive months without additional qualifying moving or suspension violations.

If they receive another conviction for an offense covered by the law during that period, the DMV must suspend their driving privileges according to the following schedule:

First additional violation : 30-day license suspension.

Second additional violation : 60-day license suspension.

Third or subsequent violation: 90-day license suspension.

Authorities have designed the program to review safe driving practices and address attitudes that may contribute to aggressive driving behaviour.

Drivers receive written notification from the DMV when they are required to participate.

Drivers whose licenses are suspended under the progressive penalty system must pay a $175 reinstatement fee to recover their driving privileges.

Under Connecticut law, drivers who complete the Operator Retraining Program must go 36 consecutive months without additional qualifying moving or suspension violations. Fuente: Chat GPT | IA

The Connecticut DMV explains that motorists can pay the fee online or submit a check or money order. They must also wait until the agency officially restores their driving privileges before getting back behind the wheel.

The agency sends a restoration notice by mail once the license has been reinstated. Drivers can also check their license status through the official DMV website.