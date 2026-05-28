In the state of Washington, there is a state law that regulates a behavior common in various places around the world and underestimated by much of the population, except in extreme scenarios such as pandemics. This law penalizes those who go out into the street while sick .

The Washington Revised Code (RCW) includes all state laws in force to date, including those approved by the legislature as well as those enacted by the sitting governor. It also includes those approved by voters during elections.

Within this compilation is RCW 70.54.050: penalty for exposing other people to a contagious disease. In Washington, this action is classified as a misdemeanor.

What exactly does the law say in Washington?

According to the RCW: “A person commits a misdemeanor if, voluntarily, they expose themselves in a public place in a way that could infect other people with an infectious disease, unless it is a necessary transfer made without putting the public at risk. A person who has the disease and exposes others without their knowledge also commits a misdemeanor".

In other words, anyone who knows they have an infectious disease and exposes themselves in public places, putting others at risk, could be sanctioned. The same applies even if the contact is with only a few people. In this sense, inviting someone to your home in that condition without warning them of the risk could also be penalized.

All people who go out into the street while sick will be punished: What is the penalty in each case?

The law does not specify a particular penalty for this offense, so it falls under the general rules scheme. Therefore, according to section 14 of chapter 1 of the Washington Criminal Code, the convicted person may receive a sentence of up to 90 days in jail in a county jail or a fine of up to $250.

It is clear that the above are the maximums; in practice, they are not usually applied broadly and are usually reserved for more serious diseases and more specific situations, such as not informing someone of the presence of HIV before having sexual relations.