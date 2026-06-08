The MTA confirmed a series of temporary changes to subway, bus, and train services during June 2026 as a result of the FIFA World Cup.

These modifications, according to the report, aim to make travel easier for the thousands of fans who will attend the matches in New York and New Jersey, as well as to ensure that residents continue to have public transportation options during the tournament.

The subway has changed: the MTA confirmed this is how it will operate from now on

According to official information, there will be additional services on certain subway lines during match days. This measure affects

Line 1

Line C

Line F

Line 7

Specifically, the frequency of Line C will increase throughout the day on weekends with matches, between 10:00 a.m. and 10:30 p.m.

For Lines 1, C, and F, extra services will be added after each game to make it easier for attendees to get back.

Suspension of subway service disruptions confirmed during match days

Another of the measures announced by the authorities is the suspension of all planned service disruptions in the vicinity of Midtown Manhattan during the days when matches are played.

The decision aims to avoid interruptions and keep the network running normally during the days of highest demand.

Full service on Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North trains

For their part, Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) and Metro North will operate with full service throughout the tournament.

An increased police presence at stations and on trains was also announced, as well as greater overall surveillance.

MTA confirms fare and transit capacity information

The World Cup organizing committee and the New York government confirmed the service fares for transporting fans. According to the official information

The round-trip ticket costs $20

20% of tickets is reserved for New York residents

Capacity increased from 10,000 to 12,000 spaces on school days

On days without school activity, up to 18,000 spaces will be available