Authorities of the Los Angeles Unified School District confirmed through their official website the exact date on which the vacations will begin for more than half a million students.

In that sense, June 12 is highly anticipated by preschool, elementary, and secondary students, since all schools in the district close their doors until the start of the 2026-2027 school year.

Education announced that vacations begin on Friday, June 12 for all students

According to what authorities indicated, the official calendar shows that the break for all district students begins on Friday, June 12.

Thus, since Thursday, June 11 is Pupil Free Day, students and their respective institutions will only maintain their routine activity until Wednesday, June 10.

How long will the school break last for students

Classes will remain suspended from June 12 to August 12, since Tuesday of that month was also designated for teacher and administrative staff activities to take place.

Which schools belong to this district and begin their vacation on June 12

The District covers 710 square miles, encompassing mostly the city of Los Angeles along with 25 other cities and unincorporated areas of the county.