In several counties in the United States, there are unusual laws that regulate certain activities or behaviors that, although annoying, are usually very common. In the state of Arkansas, there is the city of Little Rock, which sets out in its ordinance code a series of noises that are not permitted.

In the section Generally Prohibited Noises, situations or types of “nuisance” noises that are not allowed in certain places and times are regulated.

By government order, people who have a noisy pet will be punished one by one

The Ordinance Code of Little Rock, Arkansas, establishes in section 18-52 on Generally Prohibited Noises, subsection B-4: “The keeping of any animal, bird, or chicken that, by causing frequent or prolonged noise, disturbs the comfort or rest of any person in the vicinity is prohibited.”

The goal is to avoid unusually loud, annoying, and unnecessary noises that affect health or disturb the public peace. Animals included are:

Dogs

Cats

Birds

Chickens

And any other noisy domestic or farm animal.

The fines applied in the United States to those who fail to comply with this rule

According to what is established by the Little Rock Ordinance Code, violators will be punished with fines of up to 1,000 dollars for those who do not respect this rule.

In the event of repeat offenses, the amount may be doubled, and if the violation continues, authorities could apply additional fines of up to 500 dollars for each day the offense continues.