The real estate market in the United States is once again at the center of the debate, and one of the most extreme cases is in Arizona. There, a law in force allows owners to raise rental prices without any limit, as long as they meet certain basic requirements.

The regulation, supported by the state legal framework itself, positions Arizona as one of the most flexible - and controversial - states for the real estate business.

A law that bans rent control

The key point is in the state statute A.R.S. § 33-1329, which establishes that no city or municipality may impose controls on rental prices.

In legal terms, the rule indicates that rent control is a state matter and, therefore, local governments are prohibited from regulating how much owners can charge.

This means that major cities such as Phoenix or Tucson cannot set caps or limit increases, even in housing crisis contexts.

How much rents can increase

According to current legislation and the framework of the Arizona Residential Landlord and Tenant Act, there is no maximum percentage for rent increases.

Owners can raise the price by any amount

There is no annual cap or frequency restriction

The value is subject to market logic

Even in month-to-month rental agreements, the increase can be applied repeatedly, as long as the corresponding prior notice is respected.

The only requirement owners have to meet

Although the law grants broad freedom to owners, it establishes a fundamental condition: notice to the tenant.

Month-to-month contracts: at least 30 days’ notice

Weekly contracts: minimum 10 days

In fixed-term contracts, the rent cannot be modified until the agreement ends, unless otherwise agreed.

What owners cannot do

Despite the lack of limits, the law does impose some restrictions:

They cannot raise the rent during an active contract

They cannot apply increases for discriminatory or retaliatory reasons

These protections are aligned with federal rules such as the Fair Housing Act.