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The Washington Department of Licensing (DOL) is the state agency responsible for issuing civilian and commercial driver’s licenses and announced that, following the tightening of immigration policies across the country, all immigrants will be required to present this documentation to renew, keep, and apply for the Commercial Driver License (CDL).
Starting in 2026, proof of citizenship or legal residency must be presented to the corresponding office. These requirements apply particularly to the non-domicile CDL in Washington and in other counties in the United States.
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The government suspends the driver’s licenses of all these people: What is the new DOL requirement?
Starting in 2026, all people who want to obtain, renew, or transfer a Commercial Driver License will be required to present proof of U.S. citizenship or permanent legal residency.
If the requested proof cannot be demonstrated, the existing CDL must be surrendered, or the process cannot continue. The measure applies to commercial licenses and Commercial Learner Permit (CLP).
The documentation all immigrants must present for the CDL: important information everyone should know
According to the official Washington DOL website, immigrant applicants who want to obtain a CDL will have to present one of these documents:
- Proof of U.S. citizenship
- Legal permanent residency
- Valid driver’s license
- Federal government-approved immigration documents
- Proof of residence
- Additional identity documentation
People without proof of permanent legal residency or citizenship will not be able to obtain a CDL.
How to apply for a Commercial Driver’s License in Washington?
The process to obtain a CDL in Washington includes the following steps:
- Have a valid driver’s license from the state of Washington and meet the required minimum age. To drive across states, at least 21 years of age.
- Gather all required documentation, including proof of U.S. citizenship or permanent legal residency, Social Security number, and identity documents approved by the DOL..
- Schedule an appointment at an authorized Washington State Department of Licensing office to begin the CDL process..
- Complete the medical self-certification and take the required DOT physical exam for commercial drivers..
- Pass the theory test corresponding to the commercial license and any additional endorsements the driver wants to obtain
- Obtain the Commercial Learner Permit (CLP), which functions as a commercial learner’s permit..
- Complete the required training at an authorized CDL training school or provider. .after
- Wait at least 14 days after. the CLP before being able to take the practical exam
- Pass the practical driving test for commercial vehicles, which includes vehicle inspection, basic maneuvers, and road driving..
- Return to a DOL office to present final approval and receive the definitive Commercial Driver License