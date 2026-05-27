The Washington Department of Licensing (DOL) is the state agency responsible for issuing civilian and commercial driver’s licenses and announced that, following the tightening of immigration policies across the country, all immigrants will be required to present this documentation to renew, keep, and apply for the Commercial Driver License (CDL).

Starting in 2026, proof of citizenship or legal residency must be presented to the corresponding office . These requirements apply particularly to the non-domicile CDL in Washington and in other counties in the United States.

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The government suspends the driver’s licenses of all these people: What is the new DOL requirement?

Starting in 2026, all people who want to obtain, renew, or transfer a Commercial Driver License will be required to present proof of U.S. citizenship or permanent legal residency .

If the requested proof cannot be demonstrated, the existing CDL must be surrendered, or the process cannot continue. The measure applies to commercial licenses and Commercial Learner Permit (CLP).

The documentation all immigrants must present for the CDL: important information everyone should know

According to the official Washington DOL website, immigrant applicants who want to obtain a CDL will have to present one of these documents:

Proof of U.S. citizenship

Legal permanent residency

Valid driver’s license

Federal government-approved immigration documents

Proof of residence

Additional identity documentation

People without proof of permanent legal residency or citizenship will not be able to obtain a CDL.

How to apply for a Commercial Driver’s License in Washington?

The process to obtain a CDL in Washington includes the following steps: