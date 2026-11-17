Dalma Maradona’s house is a property that retains the charm of another era. Located in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Núñez, the historic home is more than 100 years old and was renovated to combine its original architecture with spaces adapted to the needs of family life.

The home dates to around 1920 and has 354 square meters spread over two floors, four bedrooms, and three bathrooms. Among its main features are the original windows and doors, period floors, and wood details that preserve the home’s identity.

In recent years, Dalma Maradona has shared glimpses of her home on social media that show some of its rooms.

Dalma Maradona’s preserves original period details

The property was bought by Dalma Maradona and her husband, Andrés Caldarelli, shortly before they married in 2018. Since then, the home has been adapted to keep up with their family’s growth, while preserving much of its architectural identity.

Some of the home’s standout features are its old windows and doors, wooden railings and period floors. The house has two floors connected by a staircase and spacious rooms that retain the style of early 20th-century construction.

According to images shared by Diego Maradona’s daughter on Instagram, the living room is one of the property’s standout spaces. The room has large windows that let in natural light and decor that combines contemporary furniture with vintage-style details.

The home’s different rooms also appear in reels the actress posted on her Instagram account, where you can see how the classic elements of the house coexist with a more contemporary feel.

Dalma Maradona’s garden: It has a pool surrounded by greenery

One of the house’s main attractions is outside. The property has a large back garden with greenery and a pool, a space that offers privacy and lets the family enjoy the outdoors in the middle of Buenos Aires.

According to the reels, the yard is one of the home’s most notable areas. The images show the pool surrounded by greenery and the presence of trees and plants that create a natural setting.

How many bedrooms and Bathrooms Does Dalma Maradona’s house have?

The historic home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms, spread across its two floors.

It also has an attic and a hidden wine cellar, features that add functionality and storage space to the property.

Through her social media posts, the actress has shown part of the privacy of her home, where the historic value of the house coexists with spaces designed for family life.