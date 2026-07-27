There are few things more frustrating than opening the dryer expecting fresh sheets, only to find them tangled in a tight ball that is still damp inside. In addition to lengthening drying time, this common problem often leaves sheets wrinkled and uncomfortable to use right away.

Fortunately, laundry experts say there are several simple ways to prevent sheets from wrinkling in the dryer. From changing how you load the machine to using a few inexpensive household items, these tricks can help bedding dry more evenly and feel softer.

Shake the sheets before putting them in the dryer

According to laundry expert Elizabeth Shields of SuperCleaning, one of the easiest ways to keep sheets from tangling is to shake them out before moving them from the washer to the dryer.

Stretching the fabric out as much as possible allows it to move freely during the drying cycle instead of tangling. She also recommends avoiding overloading the dryer, since loads packed too tightly make it harder for large items like sheets to tumble properly. With more space inside the drum, air circulates better and drying is more even.

Add dryer balls, tennis balls, or even a clean towel

If your sheets still come out damp after drying them, adding a couple of dryer balls can make a big difference. These reusable accessories help separate the fabric while the dryer is running, preventing the sheets from sticking together.

If you do not have dryer balls, you can use clean tennis balls for a similar effect. Another simple alternative is to place a clean, dry towel in the dryer with the sheets. All three options improve air circulation and reduce the moisture trapped in folded laundry.

Use a lower heat setting

Although many people assume higher temperatures will dry sheets faster, laundry experts suggest using a lower heat setting.

A gentler cycle allows the fabric to dry evenly, reducing the chance of sheets clumping together. While the process may take a bit longer, it usually results in fewer wrinkles and more even drying.

Why do sheets ball up inside the dryer?

Large pieces of fabric naturally twist and tangle around themselves as the dryer drum turns. When there is not enough space for them to move freely, or when moisture gets trapped in the folds, they can form a tight bundle that dries unevenly.