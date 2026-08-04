The minimum wage will have a new increase for workers who complete a full workday.

The measure will change the income of thousands of employees who work about 40 hours a week and seeks to improve the purchasing power of those who receive the minimum pay established by law.

Who the new wage increase applies to

The California government confirmed an increase in the state minimum wage, a measure that will benefit workers who complete a full workday of 40 hours a week.

The increase seeks to ensure that employees receive income in line with the state’s cost of living and will apply to millions of workers who are under state regulations.

The minimum wage in California is one of the highest in the country and is usually updated through adjustments that take into account economic factors such as inflation and labor market conditions.

How much will workers earn with the new increase?

With the announced update, employees who work a standard eight-hour day for five days a week will see the change reflected in their monthly income.

The increase will be especially relevant for workers in sectors such as services, retail, food service, and other activities where a large share of employees earns wages close to the minimum established by law.

State authorities stressed that the measure aims to protect workers’ purchasing power and accompany the economic changes taking place in California.

Which workers are included in the new minimum wage

The increase will apply to employees covered by California’s state labor law and who meet the established requirements.

Among the main beneficiaries are those who work under a traditional hourly arrangement and receive pay based on the state minimum wage.

However, some workers may be covered by specific rules depending on their activity, employer, or location within the state.

California and the changes affecting workers’ wallets

The new minimum wage comes in a context where millions of residents face increases in housing, food, and basic service costs.