The United States has begun requiring a bond of up to u$s 20,000 to process tourist and business visas (B1/B2) for citizens of 50 countries, according to the State Department. The measure, which took effect this Monday, makes permanent a pilot program that had until now been experimental.

The government of Donald Trump had created this requirement in August of last year with the goal of reducing the number of people who remain in the country longer than their visa allows. The bond amount ranges between u$s 5,000, u$s 10,000 and u$s 20,000, depending on what the consular officer handling each case determines.

Which countries are affected by the new bond for processing visas?

The list includes countries in Africa, Asia, Oceania, and Latin America and the Caribbean. In the latter region, six countries were included in the program.

Latin American and Caribbean countries on the list

Antigua and Barbuda

Cuba

Dominica

Grenada

Nicaragua

Venezuela

The rest of the list is made up of 30 African countries - including Nigeria, Ethiopia, and Angola - and 14 countries in Asia and Oceania, such as Bangladesh, Cambodia, and Mongolia. The official notice was published this Monday and contemplates the possibility of adding more countries in the future.

How does this measure affect those traveling to the United States?

Those applying for a tourist or business visa from one of these countries must pay the bond before the consular interview. The amount is refunded if the visa is denied or if, once granted, the applicant complies with the terms of their stay.