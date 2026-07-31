The Social Security Administration (SSA) details on its official website the schedule with the dates on which each benefits recipient must receive their payment.

Along these lines, it is stipulated that, in July, those who receive the Supplemental Security Income (SSI) will collect both what corresponds to this month and the August deposit.

Why there is a double payment in July and when the second one is paid

SSA delivers SSI benefits on the first day of each month, except on those occasions when this date falls on a weekend or a holiday, as is the case with August 1, which falls on a Saturday.

For this reason, today, Friday, next month’s deposit will be received exceptionally, so these beneficiaries will be paid twice within the same month.

Other months in which beneficiaries of this benefit will receive double payment in 2026

The same scenario will occur again in

October

December

What beneficiaries should check to avoid delays

Authorities recommend that all beneficiaries verify that their bank details are up to date within the system of the Social Security Administration, especially those who previously received checks by mail and had to migrate to electronic payments.

An error in the registered account or outdated information can cause unnecessary delays and affect the arrival of the monthly benefit.