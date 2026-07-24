Indoor plants continue to gain prominence in homes, especially among those looking for options that combine elegance, fast growth, and easy care.

One species has begun to replace the classic mother-in-law’s tongue because of its lush appearance and its ability to transform any space.

Which plant is replacing mother-in-law’s tongue?

The species that is becoming increasingly popular is Philodendron selloum, also known as the tree philodendron.

Its main appeal is its large, glossy, deeply cut green leaves, which add a tropical aesthetic and create a sense of greater spaciousness and freshness in the home.

Unlike other ornamental plants, Philodendron selloum usually develops new leaves consistently when it grows in favorable conditions, so it offers a lush look in less time.

Why do more and more people prefer this plant?

The tree philodendron combines several characteristics that explain its growing popularity:

It grows faster than many traditional indoor plants.

It has large, eye-catching leaves that add volume.

It fits with nature-inspired decor trends.

It is easy to maintain , even for those with no gardening experience.

It adapts very well to indoor spaces with good lighting.

Thanks to these qualities, many people consider it an ideal alternative for refreshing decor without making major changes.

How to care for Philodendron selloum so it grows better

Although it is a resilient plant, some basic care helps keep it healthy:

Place it in a spot with indirect natural light .

Avoid direct exposure to the sun.

Water moderately, allowing the surface of the substrate to dry between waterings.

Keep it in spaces with some ambient humidity.

Leave enough space for its leaves to expand.

Under these conditions, growth is usually steady and the plant retains its intense green color.

Where to place it and when it should be repotted

Location directly affects its development. The best recommendation is to place it near a window where it receives a lot of light, but without direct exposure to the sun for several hours.

In addition, it is advisable to place it in spacious areas, since its leaves can spread out to the sides as the plant matures.

As for repotting, it is recommended to do it every one or two years, especially when the roots begin to fill the entire pot . A light substrate with good drainage will promote healthy growth.

Is it safe if there are pets at home?

Before bringing it into the home, it is important to keep one thing in mind: Philodendron selloum can be toxic to dogs and cats if ingested.

To reduce risks, experts advise:

Keep it out of reach of pets.

Avoid leaving fallen leaves on the floor.

Watch for any unusual behavior if an animal comes into contact with the plant.

It is possible to enjoy one of the most striking and fastest-growing indoor plants without compromising pets’ safety.