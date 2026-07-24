Mixing baking soda with orange peels is an inexpensive, versatile, and simple trick to put into practice, ideal for people who like to perfume the spaces in their home in a homemade way.

On one hand, baking soda is known for its deodorizing and neutralizing properties, while on the other, orange peels contain natural compounds capable of providing a fresh aroma to perfume any room.

Mixing baking soda and orange peels: why it is recommended

One of the main reasons is that both ingredients help eliminate unwanted odors at home quickly and easily.

Baking soda absorbs and reduces persistent bad odors, while orange peels act as a complement to add a pleasant aroma to this natural deodorizer.

What this homemade mixture with baking soda and orange peels is used for

Some of its most notable uses are

Deodorize enclosed spaces.

Reduce odors from trash bins.

Freshen closets, drawers, and shoe cabinets.

Neutralize odors in kitchens and bathrooms.

How to prepare this mixture with baking soda and orange peels to deodorize rooms

To put this trick into practice, it is necessary

Gather clean orange peels

Let them dry or crush them to enhance the aroma

Mix them with baking soda (the amount will depend on how many deodorizers you want to make)

Place the mixture in open containers