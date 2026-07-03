En esta noticia What changes does HB 961 introduce?

In Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis signed HB 961 in 2025, which includes a series of changes to the state traffic legislation that regulates the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV).

This set of measures went into effect as of July 1. Among the ones that caused the most uproar is granting a lifetime parking permit for a particular group of people with disabilities.

What changes does HB 961 introduce?

Among the main changes, the issuance of titles and procedures at the offices of the Tax Collectors is simplified, and penalties are toughened for certain illegal practices such as reselling in-person service appointments at the offices.

Additionally, changes are also included in commercial licenses and road safety campaigns such as “Move Over Awareness Week,” which aims to reduce accidents and protect both drivers and pedestrians.

As for administrative procedures, it expands the offices of the Tax Collectors and improves the following services:

Title certificates may be sent by mail or picked up at Tax Collectors’ offices.

Duplicate copies of titles may be issued and delivered from those offices.

Registration certificates, renewals, plates, stickers, and other documents related to vehicles may be delivered in person or by mail.

Tax Collectors may process more procedures using the FLHSMV online portal.

Who is entitled to lifetime free parking?

According to HB 961, the FLHSMV will grant lifetime parking permits for people with disabilities who meet certain conditions.

It applies particularly to those certified as permanently disabled due to an amputation or permanent dismemberment, if that condition makes use of the parking permit necessary.